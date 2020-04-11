While Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order remains in effect, there are activities residents can still take part in.
Holcomb’s order permits activities such as going for a run, kayaking, fishing and even hitting the greens on a golf course — as long as golfers comply with social distancing and wear masks.
Read the governor’s Executive Order 20-18 and get busy.
Attached are recent photos of local residents taking part in outdoor activities as captured by photographers with The Goshen News.
