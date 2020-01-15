ELKHART — Bristol businessman and former Best for Elkhart political action committee chairman Jeff Petermann announced he is running for Elkhart County Council. He filed his paperwork Tuesday with the Elkhart County Clerk's office.
Petermann's committee, he said in his candidacy announcement, was responsible for stopping the Elkhart Community Schools referendum.
"Stopping this referendum, which not only saved taxpayers money, helped keep rent low for many on fixed budgets, and helped some elderly avoid having to move out of their homes, has also forced the Elkhart Community School Board to either start making better fiscal decisions, or have their poor choices broadcast to the entire Elkhart area," he writes in his announcement.
"I plan to bring another strong, fiscally conservative voice to the council, and I also plan on increasing transparency when it comes to the votes that we make," Petermann said. "I will be streaming live each and every meeting to discuss the votes and how they pertain to the citizens in Elkhart County."
OTHER FILINGS
Two new filings were made with the Elkhart County Clerk's office.
Brian Thomas, 914 Strong Ave., Elkhart, filed for Republican precinct committeeman in Concord 5, and Suzie Weirick, 23268 Shorelane, Elkhart, for the same in Osolo 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.