BRISTOL — At Cummins Park Tuesday, several individuals with disabilities gathered to enjoy community and art through a program led by a nonprofit designed to ensure that they get the support they need.
Purposeful Life And Community Engagement (PLACE) is one of four services offered by Advocacy Links, a nonprofit that works with people with intellectual disabilities to find or create resources, filling the gaps in or between services for individuals with varying levels of ability, age and income.
PLACE Director MJ Frey said the nonprofit changed directions and began its new journey into wraparound services back in 2021.
Beginning in 2012, the group started out doing case management for Medicaid waiver recipients. When the state changed the way it handled case management services, the company shifted focus and began expanding. Its case management services ended at the end of 2021 and by April 2022, new programs were sprouting up to support the groups they were already supporting in new ways.
“We really want to be able to reach out and collaborate with anyone who needs help and assistance in any kind of way,” Frey said.
There’s a Resources & Connections division that works with everyone from infant to elderly gathering resources ranging from new diagnoses to apartment retention. They also have Child Mental Health Wrap Around Services for children 6-17, and the Purposeful Life And Community Engagement division, which Frey directs.
In addition to creating opportunities for social engagement, PLACE offers more long-term options such as its Housemate Finder, a social media platform that allows people with disabilities to find housemates.
“People with disabilities may want to move out of a family home; they may want to build more independence; they may be in a state-funded home of some sort and wanting to move from that, but often challenges in who else might be out there and where else those people might be to be able to find each other and get to know that person and determine ‘Is this somebody I could have as a housemate?’” Frey explained.
“We’re kind of working post-COVID to get people out of their homes again,” she explained. “We really want to see things get to the point where we’re building natural supports.”
Through PLACE, Frey creates social opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities to gather and socialize within their communities.
The goal, Frey said, is to not be needed.
“We really want to see those natural leaderships get built, especially among people with disabilities that are often not given credit for that,” she explained.
For the month of August alone, Advocacy Link has 52 different activities throughout 11 counties, and they accept suggestions from their participants. There are lunch bunches, and coffee gatherings, art activities, play dates, mother support groups, and toddler times.
“At this point, we’re really kind of open,” she said. “Because we are a new program, we’re small, we can be flexible, and so if people have an idea of something they want, we’re more than willing to try and make that happen.”
On Tuesday, for example, Art in the Park featured rock painting and water coloring at Cummins Park in Bristol. Locations and activities held through PLACE can vary wildly so there’s bound to be something for all interests.
For more information or to view a calendar of events, visit https://www.advocacy-links.com/