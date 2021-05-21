Parasites are one of the three Ps of biological control: predators, parasites and pathogens.
Parasites are creatures that feed on other animals, while they are alive, which serves as the storyline for many a horror movie. It is no wonder parasites have a perception problem when it comes to how they are viewed by the public.
The largest collective group of parasites arguably are wasp and fly species. Ask any kid if those creatures are “good” or “bad,” and there will be little hesitation to say “bad,” showing that our misunderstandings start at a young age.
Most of the parasitic wasps are tiny, and nearly incapable of stinging a human. The stinger on these wasps has evolved into an egg laying apparatus, which is inserted into the body of their prey. Once inside, the larva of the wasp consumes the insect. The most common parasitic wasps are ichneumon, braconid, and chalcid wasps.
If you have ever seen a tomato hornworm covered with small white “eggs,” you have seen a hornworm that was parasitized by a small wasp. The rice sized “eggs” are actually small cocoons created by the wasp larva after they were done feeding inside the hornworm. Some people see those hornworms and want to destroy them. I suggest leaving the cocoon-covered hornworm in place. They are no longer feeding at that point, and the wasps will be able to search for more hornworms once they break from their cocoon.
There are many parasitic wasps that lay eggs on or inside other insects. Ichneumon wasps are amazing, often beautifully colored, with an ovipositor that can exceed 8 inches in length!
Often found on firewood or downed trees, people take one look at that “stinger” and get scared to death. No worries to be had, though. Ichneumons use it to probe crevasses in bark and deposit eggs on tree eating borers.
Like their wasp counterparts, parasitic flies are often lumped together with other species of flies that are not as desirable. The tachinid family of flies are among the most common, with 250 plus species specialized to parasitize caterpillars, beetles, earwigs, aphids and plant bugs.
Tachinid flies have various strategies for targeting their host animals. Some species attach eggs to the outside of the target insect, while others insert their eggs into the host insect’s body.
Some tachinid fly species develop in insects that live in concealed situations, such as in the soil or under bark. These flies lay eggs in the places where the host animals are likely to occur. On hatching, the mobile larvae roam around until they find suitable hosts whose bodies they can invade.
Other tachinid species deposit eggs on foliage. These eggs will not hatch unless the egg is ingested with leaf material by a host insect, such as a caterpillar.
Tachinids are usually greyish black in color, but some have evolved with brightly colored yellows and oranges, which helps them blend in with some flowers. A general characteristic of the tachinid group is hairy or bristly bodies, especially on the rear end, lending some entomologists to say that “hairy butt flies are good guys!”
Knowing there are parasitic flies and wasps is one thing, using them as a useful bio control is another. Many insects have specific temperature or humidity needs to keep them at active levels. Raising, gathering and shipping live insects to customers is as much an art as it is science, but the industry is continuing to get better at this.
Keeping the parasites near to where the control is desired is also a challenge. Some of the limited research that has been conducted suggests diversity of plants in a given area encourages parasites and predators to stick around longer than simply releasing them into the wild.
Oregon State Extension has a publication on encouraging beneficial insects in your garden at https://bit.ly/3bt9a3z
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.