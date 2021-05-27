The following Memorial Day weekend events will be hosted by local veterans organizations on Monday, unless otherwise noted.
BRISTOL — 10 a.m. service, Oak Ridge Cemetery, American Legion Post 143
ELKHART — Memorial Day parade starts at 2 p.m. on Main Street
GOSHEN — Rogers Park, 8:45 a.m., with the service moved to the Pike Street bridge; county war memorial, Elkhart County Courthouse in the downtown, 9 a.m. The parade starts at 10:15 a.m. at Main and Jefferson streets and ends at Oak Ridge Cemetery, with a wreath placement at 11 a.m. Joseph Farrell will serve as parade marshal, and the post will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
LAGRANGE — American Legion Post 215, LaGrange, ceremonies at 9 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, in Howe, and 11 a.m. at the cemetery in LaGrange.
LIGIONER — 10 a.m. service, cemetery on the south end of Kimble; 11 a.m. at Oak Park Cemetery across from Casey’s on Ind. 5; noon, wreath throwing into water off Martin Street Bridge.
MIDDLEBURY — American Legion Mark L. Wilt Post 210, 103 York Drive, will hold its overnight vigil at Grace Lawn Cemetery on Sunday from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m., followed by a parade through town at 10 a.m., starting at the south end of town and head north to Memorial Park. There will be a program at the park at approximately 10:30 a.m. and the American Legion Honor Guard will march from the park downtown to Grace Lawn cemetery, stopping at the river to honor the Navy veterans, and then proceed to the cemetery. There will be a reading of the roster of veterans who have served during war time beginning with the Civil War and continuing through Afghanistan. There are more than 850 veterans on the roster, which includes Grace Lawn and outlying cemeteries.
There will be a picnic-style luncheon at the American Legion beginning at noon and is open to the public.
MILLERSBURG — Service at 2 p.m., Sunday at Brown Cemetery, hosted by the Millersburg Lions Club
NAPPANEE — 11 a.m., ceremony at City Hall, followed by a Veterans Appreciation Day at the American Legion, 201 W. Lincoln. It is open to the public.
NEW PARIS — Parade, 2 p.m., Sunday, from the old Burger Dairy plant, southbound on Division Street, to Fifth Street, to Main Street, to Market Street, and to the cemetery. Any participants who wish to be in the parade are welcome and invited. The ceremony begins at approximately 2:15 p.m. at the New Paris/Jackson Township Cemetery. It is hosted by the New Paris Chamber of Commerce and the New Paris Boy Scouts, Troop 12
SYRACUSE — “Taps across the water,” Sunday, Moment of Silence at 9:08 a.m., followed by taps by buglers on Lake Wawasee, Syracuse Lake and Papkeechie Lake. This is hosted by American Legion Post 223 in Syracuse. The public is invited to attend and convene at public access lakeside areas, parks or on the water.
