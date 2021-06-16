ELKHART COUNTY — The Builders Association of Elkhart County will be hosting the 54th annual Parade of Homes Plus, starting June 19 and running through June 27.
The Parade hours on Saturdays and Sundays will be 1 to 8 p.m., according to a news release. The Parade will be closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and will reopen Thursday and Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. The homes are at scattered sites throughout Elkhart County.
Visit seven homes, four under construction, one remodeler showcase and one development. Tickets are available on line at baec.com and at your local Martin’s Super Market for $8 or $10 at the door.
If you’re interested in buying, building a new home or remodeling your current home, this event may represent a good opportunity.
