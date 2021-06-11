GOSHEN — The Elkhart County 4-H Fair Home & Family Arts Department offers Open Class Special Contests to anyone over the age of eight years of age in the Michiana area.
These special contests are designed to develop creativity in cooking, baking and grilling, and even win a great prize sponsored by local businesses.
To enter the contests, just bring your entries to the Home & Family Arts Building on the 4-H Fairgrounds the day of the contest, according to a news release.
2021 Elkhart County 4-H Fair President Trent Hostetler has announced the President’s Item this year will be “Dutch Apple Pie”. Bring your entry and recipe to check-in on Thursday, July 22 from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Open judging begins around noon; entries must be picked up by 1 p.m. The winning entry will be awarded a prize of $10 from the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board.
A Fruit Carving Contest will take Saturday, July 24. Be as creative as you’d like by designing a carving made entirely of fruit. Bring your completed exhibit to check-in at 11:30 a.m. Judging begins at noon. Awards are sponsored by Hahn Auctioneers Inc.
Saturday will also feature a “Marzipan Sculpture” contest, sponsored by Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn. Use marzipan to create a sculpture. Check-in is at 4:30 p.m. Open judging begins at 5 p.m.
Enter the “Fastest Fingers” contest Monday, July 26, and crochet the longest chain during this timed event. Yarn and needles will be provided. Check-in is at 11:30 a.m. and judging begins around noon. This contest is being sponsored by the Elkhart County Dairy Directors.
Participants do not need any baking skills to enter the Longest Apple Peel contest on Tuesday, July 27. The fair provide the apples and the knife, but for safety reasons, this contest is for adults only. Be sure to read the contest rules and regulations. Check-in at 11 a.m.; contest begins at 11:15 a.m. The participant with the longest, continuous peel will claim first place. Kercher’s Sunrise Orchard is sponsoring the event.
The 37th Annual Senior Citizen’s Cookie Contest takes place Tuesday, July 27. Check-in will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 11 a.m. with judging at 11:30 a.m. Participants must be 62 years of age or older and can enter one item in each of the three categories: bar, drop and formed cookies. No brownies are allowed. Each entry should have six cookies on a plate and you must pick up your item by 1 p.m. This contest is sponsored by the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Board.
Soapy Gnome will be sponsoring the “Most Creative Face Mask” contest. Embrace your creativity to win the most votes as the people’s choice! Bring in your face mask Wednesday, July 28 at 11:30 a.m. Judging begins around noon.
There will be a “Canning Jar Centerpiece” Contest on Thursday, July 29, sponsored by Richmond’s Feed Service. Check-in is at 6 p.m. with judging at 6:30 p.m.
The “Ugly Lampshade” contest, sponsored by Rose Lee Boutique, is on Friday, July 30. Check-in is at 11:30 a.m. with open judging at noon. Anything goes! The uglier, the better! Participants only need to bring in the lampshade, not the lamp/electrical parts.
If you like to grill, don’t miss the outdoor cooking contests on Saturday, July 31. The “Best of Michiana Ribs” and “Byler Lienhart Cook-Off” will begin with check-in at 9 a.m. Byler Lienhart cook-off judging will begin at 11:30 a.m. while ribs judging will begin around noon. Be sure to read all contest rules and regulations. Winners will be awarded gift certificates or cash prizes. Sponsors include Martin’s Custom Butchering, Yoder’s Meat & Cheese, Elkhart Co. Pork Producers, Elkhart Co. Beef Cattle Association, and Elkhart Co. Sheep Breeders.
Saturday, July 31 is also the date for “The Great Homemade Ice Cream Crank-Off” which is held in front of the Home & Family Arts building. Check-in is from 10 to 11 a.m.; the crank-off begins at 11:15 and must be done by noon for judging. Enter as an individual or a team of no more than three. Specific contest rules and regulations apply. Cash prizes will be giving to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. This contest is sponsored by the Elkhart County Dairy Directors.
Each entry must be accompanied by a neatly written, printed or typed recipe. Recipes become the property of the Elkhart County Extension Homemakers with the right to use them for fair publicity.
Complete contest rules and regulations are printed annually in the Open Class Home & Family Arts Department booklet. You can download a copy from our office website at https://www.extension.purdue.edu/elkhart/article/6344 or obtain a copy from our office located inside Gate 2 on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, 17746 C.R. 34, Goshen.
