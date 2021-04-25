A teenager was injured in a single vehicle accident in Cass County, Mich. on Saturday.
In a news release, Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reported that at approximately 2:15 p.m., his officers were called to investigate a single vehicle personal injury crash on O'keefe Rd north of Dutch Settlement St. in Wayne Township.
The driver Lukas Whitaker, 19, of Dowagiac, Mich. was driving north on O'keefe Road when his passenger, Elyse Sackett, 17, of Bronson, Mich. grabbed the wheel of the vehicle, causing the vehicle to run off the roadway striking a tree.
"Sackett sustained minor injuries and was transported to Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac," the release said. "Seat belts were worn and alcohol does not appear to be a factor."
Assisting at the scene was Wayne Township. Fire Dept. and PrideCare Ambulance.
