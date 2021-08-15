BREMEN – An Ohio woman is dead following a single motorcycle accident on the Indiana Toll Road in St. Joseph County.
Kaneisha Akins, 45, of Toledo, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which just took place just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to an Indiana State Police news release.
ISP troopers responded to the scene, near the 74 mile marker, approximately three miles west of the Notre Dame exit.
Preliminary investigation determined that the grey 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Terrence Foster, 45, of Columbus, Ohio was travelling eastbound when a possible rear tire failure caused Foster to lose control of the motorcycle. Foster and Akins were thrown from the motorcycle, which came to rest in the center median, the release said.
Foster was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening.
The eastbound and westbound passing lanes were blocked for crash investigation and removal of the motorcycle.
