NAPPANEE — An old underground storage tank discovered after oily spots appeared on the surface of a parking lot is slated to be removed soon.
Members of the Nappanee Board of Public Works and Safety on Monday approved having Patriot Engineering and Environmental in Indianapolis remove the tank and impacted soil in the lot near 160 S. Main St.
According to the proposal presented by Patriot, city personnel told Patriot that the parking lot was the site of a former gas station and further research determined the station closed in the 1960s. A limited excavation was performed at the end of June and a tank presumed to be 500-gallon in size was discovered and was full of liquid. They determined the liquid was primarily water with a layer of oil on the surface.
After analysis of the oil in the tank, they determined the tank was likely used to store motor oil. The board approved having Patriot remove the tank and any nearby soil that may be contaminated. The company will also conduct soil testing. This work will all be done at a cost of $12,200.
FRIDAY FESTS
Cami Mechling, director of public relations for Visit Nappanee, said the first Friday Fest was a success and the committee was very pleased with the attendance.
“We hope there’ll be even more at the next one,” she said, scheduled for Aug. 9, 5-8 p.m.
Mechling was at the meeting requesting the city close Lincoln Street all the way to the alley by Hepler’s Barber Shop’s parking lot. They’re also requesting use of that parking lot and Mechling said they’d like to use spaces in front of the barber shop and a few spaces across the street in front of Hunter’s to park bikes for the bike show so people can see them.
Mechling also requested two-way traffic on Elm Street and temporary stops at Lincoln and Main Street. Mechling also said they’d like to have a reserve officer to help with traffic, too.
Board of Public Works and Safety member Wayne Scheumann wondered if they’d have to request permission from the Indiana Department of Transportation to have a temporary stop sign on Main Street — a state highway.
Street Superintendent Brent Warren said he would need to check. He also expressed concern about utilizing the parking spaces, wondering if that could potentially cause issues with people going out into the road.
Warren said he wasn’t saying it couldn’t be done, but he thought about using event fencing or something to keep people from wandering onto the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.