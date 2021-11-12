Fairfield Junior Senior High School students will present “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20. Shown here, beginning to rehearse in costume, are Mathias Corbin as Tinman, Kaitlyn Blucker as Dorothy, Hayden Yoder as Lion, and Branden Diener as the Scarecrow, as well nearly 30 munchkins rehearsing. Tickets are $10 for children/students and $12 for adults. They can be purchased online at fairfieldperformingarts.com. The production has a cast of more than 75 students ages 9 to 18, and more than 100 students are involved with the cast, crew, pit orchestra and other areas of production.
Off to see the Wizard...
- Photos provided
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Two area bands reach number 2 spot at finals
- POLICE NEWS: Driver injured in crash near Goshen
- POLICE NEWS: Battery incidents reported in Goshen
- Local school districts top state average on IREAD-3
- POLICE NEWS: House fire under investigation
- PREP FOOTBALL: Ritchie's PAT in OT lifts Northridge past Leo for Sectional 19 crown
- POLICE NEWS: Woman's death under investigation
- Cross-dressing bank robber sentenced
- POLICE NEWS: Pumpkins smashed along Main Street
- PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Northridge holds off late Lakeland rally in competitive affair
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.