Fairfield Junior Senior High School students will present “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20. Shown here, beginning to rehearse in costume, are Mathias Corbin as Tinman, Kaitlyn Blucker as Dorothy, Hayden Yoder as Lion, and Branden Diener as the Scarecrow, as well nearly 30 munchkins rehearsing. Tickets are $10 for children/students and $12 for adults. They can be purchased online at fairfieldperformingarts.com. The production has a cast of more than 75 students ages 9 to 18, and more than 100 students are involved with the cast, crew, pit orchestra and other areas of production.

