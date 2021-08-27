Dwight “Willie” Pletcher was a tree nerd.
I never called him that to his face, being a little timid of his sharp wit and quick tongue. But there’s not much else you can call a 90-something-year old man who excitedly announces that he’s found bladdernut trees growing outside of Taco Bell. And who harvests hundreds of bladdernut seeds from those trees, roughs the outer shell with sandpaper, and starts them on his kitchen windowsill in February. And who then carefully transplants the dozen or so seedlings into the flower bed outside his front porch.
So that he keep a close eye on them – water and weed them – and transplant them somewhere more appropriate in another year. I think that is the definition of a tree nerd.
I first met Willie three years ago. He came shuffling into my office unannounced, and wanted to know if I was “the tree man who is planting black gum in the parks”. I told him that I was, feeling off-guard and curious at the same time. “Well those are great trees. I always wondered why they don’t get planted more,” he said.
I relaxed, and probably smiled.
“But if you’re the one who is planting those damn coffee trees, then we’re going to have to talk about that.”
I was uneasy again. I admitted that I do occasionally plant Kentucky Coffeetrees, and I wondered what he had against them.
“Oh, I just don’t think they look very nice. Did you ever taste them?” I told him I never have. He shook his head: “It ain’t coffee.”
Willie kept coming in to see me once a month after that, sometimes more often. I began to learn that he was very interested in fruit and nut trees. And not just interested – as in, oh they’re pretty – but that he had been grafting trees for decades, learning about their biology, and trying to figure out how to make them produce better crops.
When I finally went out to his house, in the country west of Goshen, I discovered what can only be called an arboretum. Grafted walnuts and hickories and pecans, along with pear and apricot and peach. There were two very big baldcypress in the back, and the largest gingko that I’ve seen in or around Goshen.
There was a fair sized black gum. There were a few small chestnut and buckeye (“My ground’s got too much clay for them to do well,” he said). In the front was a shellbark hickory grafted onto a shagbark stem. This was his prize. He’d made the graft seven or eight years ago – a tricky one to make – but it had taken, and he was hoping to eat some of those nuts someday. “That was my favorite pie, growing up.”
The surrounding forest was crowding in on Willie’s curated collection of trees. But he didn’t seem too concerned, just adopted the woods as one of his projects. One time he had me come out to help him identify what he was convinced were native red mulberries. I was skeptical.
But when we tromped into the woods, careful to not step on trees which he’d planted in the past years, sure enough, there was a small stand of red mulberries, fruiting the thumb-size berries. “I can’t imagine where they came from,” he said, but he told me that when he was a boy there was an enormous red mulberry less than a quarter mile up the road from here. He thought there must be remnants out in the woods.
I discovered that Willie was an avid local and family historian. He knew everyone in his neighborhood, and he knew their names and their families, and he knew churches and businesses that had come and gone. He took me around the corner to an apple orchard which he and his older brother had planted years and years ago.
These were unusual, heritage breeds, and he knew their names, too. The trees were twisted, some of them bent almost to the ground. But next to them were newer ones. “I put those in a couple years ago. We’ll see.”
Willie died in July. Over the past several years he gifted and gave a lot of trees to me, some intended for the City nursery, including American Chestnuts and Mt. Vernon red buckeyes. He gave me dozens of ginkgo seedlings from his enormous tree, a few which I’ve got growing at home; and I grew some red mulberries from the berries off his tree. As these trees grow, some of them will be planted out into Goshen, and I’ll think of Willie living on with them
Later this fall, I’ll go dig up those bladdernut seedlings which Willie was so excited about. I’ll transplant them into the nursery for several seasons. I’ll think about how he was always curious about the past, about the present, and about the future.
As Willie said; “We’ll see.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.