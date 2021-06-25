GOSHEN — With a 100 percent chance of rain expected for today and and 80 percent chance throughout the weekend, the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana says area residents are best advised to be aware of conditions in their specific area.
“It will be a slow, cumulative impact,” NWS Meteorologist Lonnie Fischer said of the rainfall.
The NWS issued a flash flood watch for the region on Thursday, extending through Saturday.
Fischer said the main concern will be today, with potentially 1 to 2 inches of rain expected through this evening.
Lesser amounts are expected Saturday and Sunday, according to an advisory on the NWS website, with the rain system expected to have moved out by the early to middle part of next week.
“It’s quite likely that there will be more rounds of showers and thunderstorms that will come in throughout the weekend,” Fischer said, adding that rivers will start to rise, leading to potential flooding in river flood plains and other drainage and low-lying areas, as well as an ongoing threat of low-end flash flooding.
When the rivers rise, Fischer said they will not likely subside until after the weather system has moved through.
Fischer said that the ground moisture content in the Michiana area has recently improved, with the exception of a few areas in the far northern part of Indiana, which remain in an “abnormally dry” condition. Moderate drought conditions do persist in areas of southern Michigan, and severe drought continues farther north in that state.
The weather system headed for Michiana represents a convergence of two systems, one from southeast Wisconsin and lower Michigan, the other from Lake Michigan, Illinois and Missouri. Fischer said such a system, a weak one which stalls out over the area, is not unusual for this time of year.
Residents are advised to monitor and be aware of local conditions. Specifically, Fisher warns motorists not to drive though standing or flowing water, and for residents to be prepared to seek higher ground if need be.
