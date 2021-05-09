SYRACUSE — Minor lowland, stream and river flooding will be possible across Elkhart County today into tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
This possibly includes farmland and rural road areas, according to Jeff Logsdon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana.
Areas of frost are likely Monday and Tuesday nights when low temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s, but not dip below freezing. A frost advisory is in effect again Monday and Tuesday nights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.