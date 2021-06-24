The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issue a flash flood watch, effective through Saturday.
Several rounds of rain and thunderstorms are possible Friday into early next week, the warning said. Periods of heavy rainfall could result in flooding of poor drainage area and cause rises on area rivers. Strong gusty winds are possible with the storms.
Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the potential hazards.
