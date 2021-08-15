NWS: 75 mph winds reported from storm

The storms which came through Elkhart County Thursday reached 75 mph in Elkhart and Bristol, according to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana.
"You can assume the same wind speeds in Goshen," NWS Meteorologist Rachel Cobb said by phone on Sunday.
Cobb characterized the storms as straight line in nature. Though there were no confirmed tornado reports in Elkhart County, there were several in northwest Ohio.
"Counties especially hard hit were Elkhart, Marshall, and Kosciusko Counties in Indiana," the NWS website reported, adding that photos and damage reports were factors in determining winds speeds from the storm.
Cobb said that trees in Elkhart County were already likely weakened by rounds of strong weather which has previously come through the area.
In addition, trees are current in full foliage, which makes it harder from winds to pass through the branches.
"That's what pushes them over," said Cobb, adding that already saturated ground is an additional factor.
With damage to vehicles reported from the storm system, Cobb advises vehicle owners to park their vehicles in a garage if need be.
"If you notice that you have branches that may be cracked, contact a tree service," Cobb offered as additional advice to property owners as well.
For more information visit www.weather.gov/iwx.
