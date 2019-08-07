Noon Kiwanis Club celebrates 50 years

GOSHEN — In 1969, Jon Brookmyer had just graduated from Bluffton University and was working in Goshen as a certified public accountant when a relative approached him about joining the newly established Goshen Kiwanis Club. At that time, the club was seeking 25 members in an attempt to gain a charter from Kiwanis International.
“I was raised to be a serviceman and I just had a drive to get involved. That’s why I decided to join the Goshen Noon Kiwanis Club,” Brookmyer said.
After the club had procured its charter on July 24, 1969, its members made a conscious decision to follow the Kiwanis International’s mission of improving the world one child and one community at a time.
This year marks 50 years since the Goshen Noon Kiwanis Club was established and began serving the Goshen community. Since then, the club has remained sustainable and active in the community, with its focus still on serving children and the community.
An anniversary event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Maplecrest Country Club, 611 Hackett Road, for those who have purchased tickets.
According to Brookmyer, since its foundation, the Noon Kiwanis Club has made a tremendous impact on the Goshen community and surrounding areas, primarily offering financial support in the form of scholarships and project funding.
Currently, the club funds a number of different initiatives to provide pecuniary assistance to students and low-income families. Jim Welz, an active Kiwanis Club member, believes that the club has been an integral part of the community since its foundation.
“We have a total of 13 scholarships we give out each year to several local high school students and we have also have been a big supporter of the Boys & Girls Club here in Goshen,” Welz said.
The most notable student aid measure that the club supports is the ‘Dollars for Scholars’ program, where seven students in the Goshen area are awarded $1,000 scholarships.
The Goshen Noon Kiwanis Club has also funded a number of local service projects including the LaCasa Help-A-House initiative, where improvements are made to the homes of people needing assistance, in addition to providing both healthy snacks and financial support to the Goshen Boys & Girls Club and participating in the Adopt-A-Highway clean-up initiative.
According to Welz, most of the club’s funding comes from the annual food sales at the Kiwanis pavilion at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds during fair week.
Jeff Boomershine, a 25-year Noon Kiwanis Club member, appreciates the comradery, age diversity and hands-on activities that the club promotes.
Speaking of the interpersonal relationships shared between club members, Boomershine said, “We’re just one big family. There’s a lot of support from everyone there.”
New members, such as Dave Mockler have been very impressed by the familial atmosphere that the Goshen Noon Kiwanis Club offers.
“Everybody knows everybody and we all get together to share a good laugh and serve the community. It’s a great time and a great club,” Mockler said.
Brookmyer shares Mockler’s appreciation of the warm, homely environment at the Noon Kiwanis Club. According to Brookmyer, the club is extremely welcoming
In the mid-1980s, Kiwanis International voted to extend membership to women as well as men. Since then the Goshen Noon Kiwanis Club has proudly accepted women into the club, Brookmyer said.
Since the beginning of the Goshen Noon Kiwanis Club, it has sought to reach people who are interested in providing service to children and community members in need.
“It’s hard to not be proud of our club and all the people that have been touched by our service,” Brookmyer said. “It’s something that creates a legacy that will live far longer than any of us.”
GOSHEN NOON KIWANIS CLUB MEETINGS
WHERE: Maplecrest Country Club in Goshen
WHEN: Every Tuesday at 12 p.m.
To become a member of the Goshen Noon Kiwanis Club, email Deb Stauffer at deb@jascpa.com or speak with a current member.
Membership costs vary from year to year.
