INDIANAPOLIS — Noble County has one of the most recent cases of the novel coronavirus, state officials announced Monday. This brings Indiana’s COVID-19 tally to four.
A case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in a person at Parkview Noble Hospital in northeastern Indiana's Noble County, the office of U.S. Rep. Jim Banks said Monday.
Banks said in a statement that “the East Noble School Corporation learned of the development and notified families and staff this morning that the infected individual does not have school-age children.”
In a press release issued by Parkview Noble Hospital, officials said the Indiana State Department of Health has identified a presumptive positive case of coronavirus disease at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville. The adult patient, who had recently traveled out of state, is in isolation in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
A presumptive positive case means the patient has tested positive at the ISDH Laboratories. Samples will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for final confirmation.
Parkview Health is working with the ISDH, Noble County Department of Health, Allen County Department of Health and other agencies to monitor the situation, mitigate exposure and ensure all infection prevention protocols are being followed, hospital officials said. PNH remains fully operational and precautions have been implemented to protect all staff, patients and guests.
“The patient is being quarantined in isolation and the health department is actively monitoring people with whom they may have had close contact,” said Dr. Terry Gaff, Noble County health officer. “Out of respect for their privacy, no other details on the patient will be released.”
Prior to arrival at PNH, the patient sought treatment at the Parkview Physicians Group — FirstCare Walk-In Clinic in Kendallville on March 1 and the location on New Vision Drive in Fort Wayne on March 5, hospital officials said.
"Out of an abundance of caution, both clinics have been closed today for deep cleaning," the press release reads. "Following guidance from ACDH and the CDC, co-workers at both clinic locations have been advised to stay home and will be screened today for potential exposure."
Health officials are recommending that anyone who visited either clinic and feels they have been exposed should self-monitor for 14 days since the day of potential exposure. This includes checking your temperature twice a day and calling a healthcare provider if you have a fever greater than 100.4 degrees and respiratory symptoms, such as cough or shortness of breath. At this time, the ACDH is not recommending self-quarantine for the general public.
“Parkview Health has been planning and preparing for this situation, and we are following rigorous, CDC-recommended isolation procedures for the health and safety of our patients, co-workers, medical staff and visitors,” said Dr. Jeffrey Boord, chief quality and safety officer, Parkview Health. “We continue to work closely with our partner health agencies to follow best practices for the screening, testing and treatment of this virus.”
THE OTHER PATIENT
A student who attends Hickory Elementary School in the suburban Indianapolis county of Hendricks County has a presumptive confirmed case of COVID-19, said Kandi Jamison, director of public health nursing with the county's health department.
Officials planned a Monday afternoon news conference on that case. But Avon Community School Corp. canceled Monday’s classes and closed all district schools until March 20, at which time the district’s spring break will be underway. Classes will resume April 6.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box confirmed the two new cases at a news conference in Avon.
The Indiana State Department of Health announced Sunday that an adult who lives in Hendricks County tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Boston to attend a meeting of the biotech firm Biogen Inc. That person was in isolation and not being hospitalized.
Indiana’s first case was reported Friday in a Marion County adult who had also traveled to the Boston meeting. State officials said several COVID-19 cases have been tied to the Boston meeting.
