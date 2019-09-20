Ninth Street multi-use path enters final phase

GOSHEN — The city’s Ninth Street Multi-Use Path project has entered its third and final phase, requiring Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Friday to temporarily close the Ninth Street/Jackson Street intersection to allow construction to proceed.
During their meeting, board members approved a request by Leslie Biek, civil traffic engineer for the city, to allow contractor Walsh & Kelly to temporarily close the intersection to all traffic immediately and extending through approximately Oct. 11.
“They will be completely shutting down the intersection to install a concrete tabletop intersection,” Biek said of the plan. “This is where the trail crosses from one side to the other and a tabletop intersection will make this crossing more visible to the traveling public.”
According to Biek, a tabletop intersection is essentially where the intersection is raised like a large speed hump, with the ultimate goal of improving safety for path users as they cross Ninth Street.
“Local traffic will be permitted in the blocks leading up to the intersection, but there will be a hard closure at the intersection,” Biek added of the approximately four-week closure.
THE PROJECT
Plans for redeveloping the Ninth Street Corridor began picking up steam in early 2017, following receipt by the city of a $1.4 million federal grant through the Michiana Area Council of Governments to reconstruct the corridor.
Work on the project, which began in April of this year, involves constructing a new bike and pedestrian trail from College Avenue to Purl Street that, when completed, is intended to improve pedestrian and vehicle traffic flow through the corridor.
According to Biek, the project involves installation of the trail beginning on the east side of Ninth Street from College Avenue to Jackson Street, and then continuing on the west side from Jackson Street to Purl Street. The plan also calls for minimal landscaping along the length of the corridor and improving on-street parking where needed.
Phase 1 of the project began south of Jackson Street, and ran from Jackson Street to College Avenue. Phase 2, which involved the north half of the project, ran from Purl Street to Jackson Street.
Phase 3 concludes the project with improvement work at the intersection of Jackson and Ninth streets.
Total cost of the project has been quoted at about $1.25 million.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a request by Biek to allow utility company NIPSCO to restrict eastbound traffic on Lincoln Avenue in front of 702 W. Lincoln Ave. starting Sept. 25 and concluding Sept. 26. The restriction is needed in order for NIPSCO to complete a gas service connection for The O, formerly The Oasis.
• Approved a request by Biek to allow NIPSCO to restrict lanes at the intersection of Dierdorff and Kercher roads on Sept. 25 to allow for the patching of the existing concrete roadway.
• Approved a $4,720 contract with Eurofins Eaton Analytical LLC to provide water sample analysis and reporting of water samples collected from the city’s wells and distribution system as required by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
• Approved a $1,900 contract with Roberts Environmental Services LLC to provide coordination and oversight of the removal, transportation and disposal of four drums of investigative derived waste from the city’s North Water Plant, located at 308 N. Fifth St.
• Approved a conditional offer of employment to Jacob M. Lambright as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
