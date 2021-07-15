WARSAW — Eight people are facing a range of criminal charges following a multi-agency operation in Kosciusko County.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team, “NET43,” along other state and local agencies, took part in Operation Firecracker. Acting on several tips, officers arrested the following people who on various charges, according to a news release:
- Jadyn Michael Micha Smith-Lantz — possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended and possession of paraphernalia. Bond was set at $5,250.
- Tara Holbrook — probation violation warrant. Bond was set at $5,250
- Brenda Darlene Stump — possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Bond was set at $5,250.
- Kelsea Leigh Carver — possession of a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe. Bond was set at $5,250.
- Tyler James Niles — dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,250.
- Alea Paige Hammond — possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Bond was set at $600, cash.
- Jonathon Michael Stump — on a warrant
- Victoria Nicole See — possession of paraphernalia
