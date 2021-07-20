NIHHC hosts vaccine clinic on Saturday

ELKHART – The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition (NIHHC), Heart City Health, Real Services, and CDC Foundation hosted a drive-thru Pfizer vaccine clinic, on Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their Elkhart office location at 444 N. Nappanee Street.
NIHHC, and Heart City Health were able to provide critically needed COVID-19 vaccines to the community of Elkhart and surrounding counties, according to a news release. Pfizer vaccines were administered to 152 people, 96% of whom were Hispanic. Out of those vaccinated 49, were children between 12 and 17 years old.
Outreach was coordinated by Radio La Raza Indiana, WNDU, The Elkhart Truth, Goshen News, Elkhart Community Schools, and many local Hispanic-owned businesses.
Vaccines were offered to attendees from their cars, and an estimated 110 cars or more attended the event.
There are more than 404,000 Hispanics in Indiana and almost 70% do not have health insurance, the release said.
“As the population continues to grow, more community members will be left without coverage, facing significant barriers to care,” the release went on to say.
Second doses are scheduled for August 7 at the same location, everyone age 12 and older is welcome. Please bring your vaccination card.
Heart City Health will provide both 1st and 2nd doses. No documents are required, and community members are encouraged to register for their appointments now through NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at (574) 206-3938 or by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583).
For more information visit www.nihhc.com.
