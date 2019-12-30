GOSHEN — The first stages of work to tear down the former jail and juvenile detention center in downtown Goshen could begin next week.
The Elkhart County Commissioners signed a contract with E.T. MacKenzie Co. during their meeting Monday, voting to approve it pending a legal review.
Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie said the Grand Ledge, a Michigan-based company, is ready to move quickly on the project, and preliminary work at the structure, 114 N. Second St., could begin by Monday.
The commissioners awarded the contract to E.T. MacKenzie on Dec. 23 after the company submitted the lowest bid for the project at $1.39 million. The county has opted to leave the jail site’s foundation intact, which is expected to result in a credit of $68,335 off the bid cost. The foundation option and credit were included in the bid.
As part of the contract, the company must install a temporary security fence with a privacy screen around the site, and must meet requirements for minimizing dust, air and noise pollution as a result of the project, McKenzie said. County personnel will be responsible for approving the methods for that.
But nearby homes and businesses can still expect some disturbances as the 142,000-square-foot reinforced concrete structure is demolished next year.
“It’s going to be loud and dusty,” McKenzie said at the meeting.
He has estimated the work could be completed by next October.
When demolition is complete, County Administrator Jeff Taylor said the foundation will be left in place according to Goshen city standards.
No decisions have been announced on how the property could be used after the old jail is demolished.
The project is ready to start now that the new juvenile detention center has opened near the current Jail at the Elkhart County Justice Complex along C.R. 26.
Funding for the demolition will be covered by the $12 million bond used for the construction of the new juvenile facility.
