ELKHART — Elkhart Police Department’s K9s Brosko, Zayne, Dutch, Mack and Vaak recently received bullet- and stab-protective vests thanks to a donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc.
According to a news release from the police department, K9 Brosko’s vest is sponsored by Karen Hasenstab of Northville, Michigan, and will be embroidered with the words, “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s Inc.”
K9 Zayne’s vest is sponsored by MHG Hotels and will be embroidered with “This gift of protection provided by MHG Hotels, LLC.” K9 Dutch, Mack and Vaak’s vests will be embroidered with “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”
The mission of Vested Interest in K9s, a charity located in East Taunton, Massachusetts, is to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with the armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s has provided more than 3,500 custom-fitted, NIJ certified protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million dollars.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.
The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950. Each vest has a value between $1,744 to $2,283, and a five-year warranty and an average weight of 4 to 5 pounds.
For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978 or visit vik9s.org.
