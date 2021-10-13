New town manager is 'forward thinking'

SYRACUSE — David Wilkinson assumed the role of Syracuse’s town manager on Aug. 2, and said he thinks it’s a good fit because he believes he and the town are both forward thinking.
“I hadn’t spent a lot of time in Syracuse but the community’s been very friendly and seems very forward moving, ” Wilkinson admitted before accepting the position.
David was born and raised in the South Whitley area. He and his wife Dawn have been married 32 years and have three grown children—two sons and a daughter and have four grandchildren and one more on the way. The couple’s middle son lives in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, but the other children and grandchildren live in the area.
Wilkinson began his municipal career in 1989 with the Town of South Whitley as a police officer and in 1999 he promoted to police chief. In 2012 he was co-town manager and also attended college obtaining his masters degree in business.
He retired from the town in 2016 after 27 years.
“I was too young at the time to draw my pension so I went to work for a private manufacturing company in purchasing and human resources for the last five years," he said. “This opportunity presented itself and after some discussion with my wife we decided it was a good career move so I came back into the public arena and I’m getting my sea legs back under me.”
He commented that accounting practices in private business is totally different than for municipalities.
When asked what surprised him about the job, he responded, “There’s a lot of projects already in the works so I didn’t have a lot of time to assimilate and get my head wrapped around them. But I’m pleased with the direction the community is going and the energy.”
He said the challenge for him as new town manager was making sure he got organized and up to speed quickly on those projects and mentioned the new ball field complex, construction on Main Street and the Kern Road annexation as the biggest projects currently in the works.
“Making sure they keep moving forward in a timely and budget friendly way and making sure we’re spending the public monies correctly,” he said.
Compared to Syracuse, he said South Whitley is about half the size. South Whitley has a population of 1,800 to Syracuse’s 3,079.
“I’ve heard the population (in Syracuse) goes up as high as 25,000 in the summer — we have a lot of part time residents,” Wilkinson said.
South Whitley is more of an agricultural/manufacturing community while Syracuse is touristy.
“It’s hard to be a tourist destination — summer and winter are different communities and we don’t have Florida weather year ‘round.”
He said he thought Parks Superintendent Chad Jonsson and the park department has done a great job of planning year-round activities, but, “they have to contend with Mother Nature.”
Wilkinson was asked about his predecessor having the responsibility of both the town manager and the utilities superintendent and whether he thought it was good that the roles were once again split. He said in South Whitley he did both the town manager and the utility manager but admitted, “Coming here, it’s a bigger community. It would be a challenge for sure to do both roles.”
He said new Utilities Superintendent Mark Aurich has “better technical knowledge to run public works.”
“We’re working very well together and as soon as we’re both settled in we’re going to work on a five year capital plan,” he said.
Future hopes and plans
When asked what Wilkinson wants to bring to Syracuse, he said, “I think it’s a good fit. I’m forward thinking and like long-range planning. I think more annexation would be good in the future and at minimum maintain the businesses we have but also attract more. I’d like to see the town promote the lakes more — it’s a huge asset.”
“I think sometimes we rely on thinking that everyone knows it’s here but I think we can reach out and expand our market,” he said. “Syracuse is a well-kept town; we have a wonderful staff, great parks and nice clean lakes for people to enjoy.”
Other future plans would be to support more local affordable housing and see some beautification in the village. He said he wanted to present the opportunity to more businesses and people to move here and call Syracuse home.
He said the town has stretched its footprint into Elkhart County with the tech park and he’s looking for opportunities on the north and west sides.
Wilkinson said he wants Syracuse residents to know that he has "an open door."
"I try to be down to earth," he said. "I welcome any questions and concerns and I’ll always work towards the betterment of the community.”
