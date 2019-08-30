LAGRANGE — New information has helped investigators develop a sketch of a suspect in a cold-case attempted murder from four years ago in LaGrange County.
The Indiana State Police released the sketch Friday, hoping to generate new leads to identify the man who shot and injured Rocky Swihart near Stroh in August 2015.
The suspect got into a “verbal exchange” with Swihart after driving to the 41-year-old’s home along C.R. 350 South near Little Turkey Lake on Aug. 21. When Swihart turned away to go back into his home, the man shot him multiple times with a handgun and fled, the ISP said in a news release, citing initial findings from the investigation.
The suspect at the time was described as a bald white man in his 20s or 30s who was possibly driving a tan or beige-colored Chrysler four-door sedan from the early 1980s, police said.
Swihart survived the shooting, but his injuries included a loss of vision, police said. That hindered the early stages of the investigation, and the case went cold, according to the release.
“With the assistance of a state police sketch artist, newly obtained information has developed a rendering of the shooter,” the ISP stated in the release.
Anyone who recognizes the face in the sketch or the description of the suspect’s car is asked to contact the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office at 260-463-7491. Tips can also be submitted to the ISP’s Fort Wayne post at 260-432-8661, or through Michiana CrimeStoppers at 800-342-7867.
