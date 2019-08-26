GOSHEN — As local schools are in their first weeks of a new year, one subject has been a recurring theme — bus safety.
After three siblings were killed in 2018 by a driver as they prepared to board their bus along Ind. 25 north of Rochester, state legislators strengthened a law concerning the illegal passing of school buses.
Senate Enrolled Act 2 made the passing of a school bus with an extended stop arm a Class A misdemeanor. The violation had been a Class B misdemeanor. A first-time violator can now lose their driver privileges for 90 days. A repeat offender could have their driver’s license yanked for a year.
If a motorist injures someone while passing a school bus, the violation would be a Level 6 felony. If a death occurs, the violation would be a Level 5 felony. The penalty for that offense could be a six-year prison sentence.
MORE THAN A LAW
More is being done statewide than just the adoption of SEA 2.
According to Nicole Thomas of the Indiana State Department of Transportation, the state has implemented several laws and regulations designed to improve the safety of each student who depends on public school transportation.
“We have put in additional signage, flashing lights around school zones and have implemented a new law that states that there is to be no student crossings permitted on state and federal highways,” Thomas said.
In addition, the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute has spread $380,000 among 39 law enforcement agencies to pay overtime to police officers to patrol school bus stops. According to a news report by THESTATEHOUSEFILE.COM, none of the participating agencies are in the Goshen area.
LOCAL EFFORTS
Lori Martin, executive assistant to superintendent at Goshen Community Schools, believes the transportation system within the Goshen school district has much improved through small refinements made each year.
“Every summer, we evaluate routes,” Martin said. “Drivers do evaluations frequently and always focus on the students’ safety.”
While school districts are working at their end to make the use of school buses safe, some Goshen-area drivers are still ignoring the flashing stop signals on buses.
Asked if drivers have taken note of the increased penalty for passing buses, Judy Sibley, a Goshen bus driver, said she has not seen any positive impact yet.
“No,” Sibley exclaimed. "Because I just had three people who blew past me today. They didn’t even care. They saw the arms out and just blew past. It’s not like they were just coming out. They were out and the kids were getting off the bus and they just blew past.”
Sibley said that in such instances she tries to activate a camera on her bus to capture a picture of the offender and also call the school district’s bus office to report the incident.
Two other drivers at Goshen Middle School Monday reported they have not noticed an increase or decrease in the number of drivers passing their buses when the warning lights are on.
Fairfield Community Schools’ Administrative/Transportation Secretary, Pam Harmon, is pleased with the school district’s transportation system.
According to her, the Fairfield school system continues to apply new safety measures to improve the schools’ transportation.
“One thing we have done is install bus cameras as well as stop-arm cameras, to identify issues on and off the bus,” Harmon said.
Amy Rosa, director of transportation for Wa-Nee schools, noted that bus safety training for all students has been stressed by the schools’ administration.
Rosa said, “We train kids every day. Things like making eye contact with the drivers, being quiet when the bus is in motion, staying in their seats, things like that.”
Rosa also said that many people blame the bus drivers for accidents or incidents that have threatened students’ safety. But according to her, accidents are rarely a driver’s fault and those cases are never intended.
“Really, traveling by bus is the safest form of land transportation,” Rosa said.
