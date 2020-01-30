A New Paris man received national attention on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show recently, following his visit to the newly opened marijuana dispensary in Niles, Michigan.
The segment of the show opens with Frederick Miller being interviewed by the media as he is waiting in line at the Niles dispensary on the first day of marijuana sales, Jan. 23. According to Miller's Facebook page, he lives in New Paris and is from Ligonier.
Kimmel's team tracked Miller down and reinterviewed him at the dispensary. Here's the clip. Watch to the end for a "most excellent" surprise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.