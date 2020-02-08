NEW PARIS — Fire damaged a house along U.S. 6 south of New Paris Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters, led by the New Paris Fire Department, responded to the scene at 20566 U.S. 6 around 1:20 p.m.
The fire was centered in the garage, and crews battled it primarily on that front before bringing, according to New Paris Capt. Bruce Yoder.
“I believe we kept everything contained to the garage,” Yoder said.
The blaze was brought under control in around 50 minutes, Yoder estimated in a rough approximation.
Nobody was in the home when the fire started, and no injuries were reported.
The garage had fire, smoke and water damage. There was also smoke damage in the house, Yoder said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Fire crews from the Milford, Foraker, Benton and Turkey Creek were among those assisting in the operation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.