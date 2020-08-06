NEW PARIS — The New Paris Fire Department is conducting a fundraiser in which representatives will be going door to door contacting residents throughout the area asking for a $20 donation.
According to officials with the fire department, the donations will be used to purchase equipment in order to update and improve service to the community. Each household or business that makes a contribution will be offered a complimentary family portrait, fire officials stated in a news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.