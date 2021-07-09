The New Paris High School Alumni held their 90th alumni banquet June 19 at Dal Mar Banquet Hall in Nappanee. The association honored the classes of 1950, 51, 60 and 61.
New Paris alumni meet June 19
- THE GOSHEN NEWS
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
GOSHEN [mdash] Pauline A. Martin, age 94, of Goshen, died at 12:25 a.m., Friday, July 9, at her daughter's residence. She had been ill for 11 days. Pauline was born Dec. 30, 1926 to Aaron and Elizabeth (Ganger) Skiles. She lived her lifetime in this area. On Oct. 7, 1951, she married Gerald …
GOSHEN [mdash] David Paul Redding, 79, Goshen, died at 3:05 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, at Goshen Hospital. He was born Nov. 1, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio, to Rolland R. Redding and June Ida (Funkhouser) Blosser. Surviving is a daughter, Michelle (Abel) Resendez, Indianapolis; grandchild, Ezekiel Re…
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Harvey Stutzman Jr., 80, of Shipshewana, died unexpectedly at 5 a.m. on Friday, July 9, at his residence. He was born on March 9, 1941, in Etna Green, to Harvey and Rosa (Slabaugh) Stutzman. On May 14, 1964, in Shipshewana, he married Bonnie Jean Troyer. She survives. Sur…
Most Popular
Articles
- Goshen man killed in morning crash
- POLICE NEWS: Milford woman critically injured in crash
- PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Rob Yoder officially back as head coach at Westview
- Goshen City Council to consider annexation proposal
- Vacant Wilden Avenue house to be demolished
- Suspect in fatal shooting charged
- Former Goshen city attorney cited for alleged code violation
- POLICE NEWS: Woman facing charges of sexually battering store staff
- Mysterious songbird illness found in Elkhart County
- Two injured in Kosciusko County wreck
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.