NAPPANEE – The City of Nappanee is gaining one of the three full time firefighter/paramedics approved to be hired as well as a new police officer and the board of works approved hiring both at Monday’s meeting.
Joel C. Wilkins will begin work as a firefighter/paramedic Aug. 30. Wilkins lives in Jefferson Township in Goshen.
“Steve (Heckathorn) and Don (Lehman, Fire & EMS Chief) have been working diligently to find three full time firefighter/paramedics,” Mayor Phil Jenkins said after the board approved his hiring. “Joe’s the first; hopefully the other two will follow shortly behind.”
Police Chief Steve Rulli received approval to hire Lloyd Christopher “Chris” Waddell for the department as a patrolman. Rulli said Waddell was a Northwood High School graduate and a Triune University graduate and lives in Nappanee. He’s currently a lieutenant with the Goshen Police Department and has been there for 18 years.
“I think he’ll be a great addition to the department,” Rulli said.
Rulli asked for his start date to be Sept. 10 and also asked for a week of PTO (paid time off). The board approved the request. Both men were sworn in after the meeting.
In other Fire Department news the board also accepted a letter of resignation from Steven Souder, effective Aug. 31. Souder accepted a position out of state. Jenkins asked Lehman to express appreciation to Souder for his years of service.
Banner policy proposal
City officials installed banner poles that extend over Ind. 19 and US Highway 6 and the mayor said they’d been working on a policy for those who want to hang banners to make a formal request through the chamber of commerce.
Jeff Kitson, executive director of the chamber of commerce, was present and explained that he, the mayor and Street Superintendent Brent Warren worked on this policy along with a representative from SRP Graphics in Goshen, who he said would be the official banner manufacturer. They want to have only one banner manufacturer for consistency and quality of the banners. Kitson said the banners size would be no more than 42 inches in height and 24 feet wide.
The costs included in the application include permits required by the Indiana Department of Transportation, labor provided by the street department and equipment. Kitson said they wanted to keep the costs affordable and he said it mirrors other communities and is even less than most. Everything has to be approved ahead of time and the policy states the city has the discretion to take the banners down if they become tattered, are deemed offensive or during high wind so as not to damage city equipment.
Mayor Jenkins said the banner policy applies to civic events only, not business advertisement so the applications will be screened.
Board Member Wayne Scheumann asked if there was a time limit and Kitson replied that INDOT doesn’t allow more than a month so the city’s policy will be 30 days.
Kitson added they just got approval for the first two for the upcoming apple festival.
“Before they just hung them on telephone wires and it wasn’t the safest,” Kitson said.
Jenkins told the board they were being asked to approve a draft copy and to authorize the mayor, Kitson and City Attorney Brian Hoffer to iron out any details and enact the final draft. The board approved.
Jenkins said they were also working on a rental policy for smaller banners on the poles.
“We’re just trying to cover the costs of the crew installing and permits,” he said.
In other business, the board:
• Approved a driveway permits at 501 W. Market St. for Brian Abshire.
• Approved a request from Kountry Cabinet to close the alley north towards Walnut St. during the apple festival, Thursday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Approved Community Fiber to install equipment in the pavilion for WIFI during the apple festival as long as it’s wrapped to protect the structure.
• Approved a total of 17 excavating on public right of way requests from Northern Indiana Public Service Company for repairing small gas leaks.
• Approved a driveway request at 301 E. Lincoln St.
• Approved preparing specifications for a one-ton pickup for the street department to be ready for the Sept. 13 meeting.
• Heard the South Park project has begun.
• Heard Pavement Solutions has started crack sealing.
• Heard the intersection of Centennial and Main scheduled to be paved Aug. 24.
