NAPPANEE — The Nappanee City Council welcomed a new member and welcomed back another recently, and each shared why they wanted to join the council.
Dana Hollar returned to the council in May, and Ben Leavitt was sworn in June 1 as a first time council member. Both were appointed through caucus, finishing out terms of their respective predecessors.
For the newest member, sworn in as 1st district council member, giving back to the community is part of his family’s legacy.
“Having grown up and spent the majority of my life in Nappanee it’s always been, among my family and friends, a real sense of giving back to the community,” he said. “Nappanee’s a wonderful place to grow up, live and come back to so I’m trying to do my part to help the community. This seems like a good way.”
Ben’s parents, John and Jane Leavitt, have been involved in the community in numerous ways over the years — on the park board, library board, Boys and Girls Club and redevelopment commission to name a few and both continue to serve on boards and commissions.
Yet Ben said even before his parents, his grandmother, Dee Leavitt was also a role model. She ran the Elder Haus senior center for many years.
“She spent a lot of time here in this room and she was a big influence on me,” Ben said. “So even before my parents it’s been a family thing.”
Leavitt also served as an intern for former Mayor Larry Thompson, which also played a big part in his wanting to be involved. The year before his senior year of college part of his graduation requirements was to do an internship and he chose the mayor’s office.
He said having that opportunity to “learn under Larry, who was such a public servant whether on the fire department or as mayor — he played almost as much of a role in my wanting to give back to the community as my family. Seeing all the service he gave to the community had a huge impact on me growing up.”
Leavitt said the internship in the mayor’s office was a wonderful opportunity to see how many resources it takes to run the city, from financial resources to manpower hours.
“All the great folks who you may not see (but) are constantly working to keep the city in tip-top shape,” he said.
Asked what he thought were the biggest challenges facing the city, he said coming out of the past year showed a lot of discrepancies as there are those who are “primed to do incredibly well” and he wants the city to be able to give them the tools to continue, while helping others who’d fallen on tougher times this past year.
He said long-term challenges include having a workforce and helping employees continue to do as they’re doing. He said he was happy to hear housing in town addressed at the meeting and said they wanted people to be part of the community and work and live in town.
Leavitt mentioned big projects the city has undertaken like the Combined Sewer Overflow project nearly completed and now the water infrastructure project and street projects.
“There’s always something that comes up but the folks that came before me made my job easier as they’ve done the heavy lifting,” he said.
He said the park projects are something he’s excited about.
“We’ve always enjoyed the parks — I have a passion for that so I’m excited to see the plans,” he added.
Returning Council Member
Also interested in the park system is returning member Dana Hollar, who rejoined the council as District 2 council member replacing Anna Huff when she retired in May.
Hollar previously served the council as District 4 council member from 2016-2019 and had to step down when he moved out of the district.
“I never wanted to leave so I was waiting for an opportunity to return and jumped on it,” he replied when asked why he wanted to return.
Serving the community has also been a priority for Hollar as he retired from the Nappanee Police Department after 27 years. Hollar also said he was glad to hear of the new housing development coming into the north side of town as he saw housing as a challenge for the city.
Parks are also a priority for Hollar and anything to do with youth. He’d like to see more programming for youth and for all for citizens but said “anything we can do for the youth I’m excited about.”
Leavitt said he was excited about the new projects coming up.
“I’m also excited coming out of this past year and the opportunities the town has moving forward,” he said. “As horrible as the past year was our town has more jobs, more retail, more restaurants. There are a lot of things going on here as we get back to some sense of normalcy. I’m excited to be here. There are a lot of good things going on and I’m excited to be a part of them.”
