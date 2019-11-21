GOSHEN — An Elkhart County home built in 1834 has been undergoing an extensive remodeling project, which included moving the house 30 feet from where it was originally built.

Fields Farm, built by Ebenezer Brown in the 1800s, is being remodeled, including the creation of a new basement. The project required the home be moved 30 feet closer to the road. The house, which was the first post-frame house in Elkhart County, will allow owners Doug and Angela Beasy, to continue “the tradition that comes with a 107-year-old, six-generation family farm,” Angela said. The farmhouse, located on C.R. 22, sits on the Fields Family Farm, which was purchased by the Fields family in 1912.

To move the house, the structure was lifted up, placed on steel beams with rollers, then pulled with steel cables to the new location.

“It took a total of three days to move it and will take a year to complete,” Doug said, noting work still needs to be done on the siding, electric, plumbing and the interior of the house. It was heated with a coal stoker until 2011, along with having no bathroom until the 1950s.