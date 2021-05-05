GOSHEN — Plans for the development of a new sensory trail project for the city aimed at connecting people with disabilities to the health benefits of nature took a step forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen City Council.
At the meeting, council members voted on first reading to approve an appropriation of $155,322 in grant funds recently received by the city’s Department of Environmental Resilience for the purpose of developing the new sensory trail.
“The Department of Environmental Resilience has been awarded grant funds for the development of a sensory trail via the Office of Community and Rural Affairs,” Goshen Clerk-Treasurer Adam Scharf said in presenting the request Tuesday. “Approval on first reading for appropriation of these funds is requested. In tandem, Fund 495 — OCRA Sensory Trail Grant — has been provisionally created on the city’s books in anticipation of council action to officially create this fund.”
As approved, the $155,322 additional appropriation includes several line items connected to the proposed trail project. They include:
• Part-time Personnel — $65,000;
• FICA Match — $4030;
• Medicare — $950;
• Supplies — $10,020;
• ADEC Services — $10,522;
• Trail Purchases — $9800; and
• Trail Fixtures — $55,000.
“OCRA put out funds this year to try and create more resources within a community for people whether it’s sensory issues, or maybe the older generation that may not be able to get out of the house as easily,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said of the proposal. “So, this trail is meant to try and give access to more people of that nature. So, there are a couple things happening here.
“I believe there are three, or possibly four, cameras that will be installed throughout the community at different areas. I know one place is Fidler Pond, they’re looking at the Millrace Trail as another, and I think they were still trying to identify the other two places. But you’ll be able to log in any time of the day and see whatever that shot is in nature.”
Stustman described the trail as “unique.”
“The sensory trail is really unique in that you download an app, and as you’re walking along, if you’re using ear buds or whatever you’re using, it uses GPS, and as you cross into new areas, it might play a different song, or it might be somebody talking and telling you about the millrace, or it could be a poem that’s read,” Stutsman added of the plan. “They are still developing all that as well, but it’s a sensory trail so that people can really enjoy the nature, and just adds some more features to it. It’s something I’m really, really excited about.”
The council’s members agreed, and the additional appropriation request was approved unanimously on first reading. A second, final reading of the request will be scheduled for an upcoming council meeting.
SENSORY TRAIL BACKGROUND
According to the city, Goshen was one of 11 communities in Indiana that collaborated with nonprofits to receive federal funding through the new Community Connections for People with Disabilities Grant Program. The opportunity was presented through a partnership between the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs and the Indiana Division of Disability and Rehabilitative Services.
Goshen was awarded $155,322 for the sensory trail, which will help connect individuals with disabilities to the health benefits and wonder of nature. The funds will be used, in part, for consultation hours with music and recreational therapists for enhancing the sensory experience of the trails. Funds also will be used for the development of a GPS-enabled smartphone application for exploration of the trail.
In addition, the project also proposes to add online experiences, including stationary live nature cameras, to provide individuals who cannot participate on the trail with accessibility to the same mental health benefits of the sights and sounds of nature from their homes.
While still in the preliminary stages, the current plan is to have the project completed by the fall of 2021.
