New Fables bookstore opens

GOSHEN — Just hours after it was announced that Better World Books was closing, five employees gathered to talk. Just weeks after their first discussion, they decided to buy back the former site of Better World Books and continue providing books to the community through a new shop, Fables Books.
According to the now five co-owners of Fables Books, Brad Weirich, Veronica and Gary Berkey and Kristin and Mark Saner, they are deeply dedicated and committed to serving book-lovers in the Goshen community.
Speaking of the founding of Fables, Weirich said that he and his five colleagues recognized the importance of a bookstore in a small town and that motivated them to start their own store.
All five owners believe that a good, friendly bookstore is an integral part of a community.
“We want this to be like the community’s living room, providing people with a chance to hang out and feed all the different parts of the mind, unlike things like video games and TV,” Weirich said.
The store’s opening day on Tuesday brought with it more than 100 customers, including patrons who waited outside for the store to open.
“It is exciting for us to serve the community,” Veronica Berkey said.
The store’s inventory consists of a wide variety of books to appeal to all readers. Fables also offers special orders for books not currently in store.
Fables Books Hours:
Monday and Sunday — Closed
Tuesday through Friday — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
