ELKHART – On Thursday the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Faith Mission of Michiana to open a new emergency overnight shelter and supportive services building.
“This is just an entry point for clients to get services," said Faith Mission of Michiana Executive Director Ross Swihart. "Many clients won’t come in. There’s multiple reasons. That's why we did the tiny shelters.
"We’re trying to give ourselves more tools here locally in this community to be able to serve homeless clients and get them off the streets. Our end goal for all of our programs at Faith Mission is are that people wind up in permanent housing. That's our end goal of everyone that comes through our doors.”
The new addition houses a new security checkpoint entrance, restrooms, showers, outside serves office and storage room/bed bug heat room, according to a news release. Faith Mission received a grant from the Community Foundation of Elkhart County to help with the development of this addition.
