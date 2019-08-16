New collaboration seeks to guide youths away from crime

ELKHART — The Boys & Girls Club center in Elkhart will serve as the pilot location for a new program aimed at rehabilitating young offenders and helping them stay out of trouble.
The program, called Community Connections, will work as a collaborative effort between multiple agencies — the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County, Elkhart police, the juvenile court system and Child and Parent Services — to guide the young participants. Details were announced during a news conference in the Elkhart County Juvenile Courtroom Friday.
“This is a multi-front initiative. I think that’s the way it’s going to be effective,” said Juvenile Court Magistrate Deborah Domine.
Eligible youths will be referred to the new program while they’re involved in Juvenile Community Corrections.
“Tragically, they have to get in trouble to get into this program,” Domine said.
The referral will require the juveniles to complete 10 hours of community service as volunteer mentors at the Boys & Girls Club, followed by another 10 hours in youth development programs — classes separated along gender lines — that focus on attitudes and choices, according to Rubin Nieto, area director for the local Boys & Girls Clubs.
Part of the effort will concentrate on helping youths develop better relationship with Elkhart police.
“We’re really want to break down some of those stigmas and see these cops as friends so we can go to them as a resource,” Nieto said.
Officers will be able to work with the children and form bonds through with them through Community Connections. Police Chief Chris Snyder hopes that can help convince minors to avoid future criminal activity and reduce recidivism.
“This gives us an opportunity then to go back and work with the kids to help them improve their lives,” Snyder said. “We’re going to get to know the kids; the kids are going to get to know us. We’re hoping that the word spreads on how to better interact with law enforcement.”
Parents will also participate in 20 hours of parenting classes at the Boys & Girls Club center on Beardsley Avenue and Elkhart, Nieto said. And Juvenile Community Corrections will help provide supervision with two officers hired part-time to perform home checks with families, Domine pointed out.
Community Connections grew locally through conversations by an Elkhart police detective, JCC and the Boys & Girls Club on how to improve programming for young offenders, according to the panel.
The program will start with a focus on youths in Elkhart, but could be expanded to other communities if it proves successful.
“Our goal is if this works well, maybe this could help another kid in another community,” Nieto said.
Community Connections is scheduled to launch Sept. 9, according to the news conference.
Aimee Ambrose
