GOSHEN – On Wednesday 16 members of the National Guard arrived at Goshen Hospital to pitch in where needed, helping ease the strain on healthcare workers there.
The national shortage of healthcare workers has resulted in a difficult staffing situation, the hospital said in a news release.
“We are deeply grateful for the National Guard’s coming to help us with our staffing shortage,” said Randy Christophel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Goshen Health in the release. “Having them here in the short term to address this immediate need will enable our colleagues to work under less stressful conditions and focus more fully on their essential tasks. The National Guard is an invaluable resource for us and our community in this time of need.
"It was deployed to help in a number of Indiana’s long-term care facilities last year due to COVID-19 and in 2021 has assisted many hospitals across the state.”
Julie Crossley is Chief Nursing Officer for Goshen Health.
“We also appreciate the assistance of the Indiana State Department of Health in helping coordinate the support of the National Guard,” Crossley said in the release. “They were instrumental in ensuring a rapid and timely response to our need.”
