Migrant camp along Texas border shrinks as removals ramp up
CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico — A camp where almost 15,000 migrants had waited along the Texas border just days ago was dramatically smaller Thursday, while across the river in Mexico, Haitian migrants in a growing camp awoke surrounded by security forces as a helicopter thundered overhead.
As of Thursday, about 4,000 migrants remained under the bridge between Del Rio and Mexico, Department of Homeland Security officials said. The number peaked sharply on Saturday, as migrants driven by confusion over the Biden administration’s policies and misinformation on social media converged at the crossing. Food, shelter and medical care was being provided to those who need it officials said.
About 1,400 had been sent to Haiti on 13 flights, rapidly expelled under the pandemic public health authority known as Title 42, DHS officials told reporters. Another 3,200 are in U.S. custody and being processed, while several thousand have returned to Mexico, DHS officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity to brief journalists about an ongoing operation.
Louisiana state trooper charged in pummeling of Black man
A former Louisiana State Police trooper has been charged with a civil rights violation for pummeling a Black motorist 18 times with a flashlight — the first criminal case to emerge from federal investigations into troopers’ beatings of at least three Black men.
A grand jury on Thursday indicted Jacob Brown for the 2019 beating following a traffic stop that left Aaron Larry Bowman with a broken jaw, broken ribs and a gash to his head. Brown was charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, federal prosecutors said.
Brown’s attorney, Scott Wolleson, declined to comment
Bowman’s attorney, Donecia Banks-Miley, called the indictment “a sigh of relief.”
“We’re just trying to remain hopeful and trust the process of justice,” she told The Associated Press. “Aaron is extremely happy, and he just wants full justice.”
Top Dems: We have framework to pay for $3.5T bill; no detail
WASHINGTON — The White House and congressional Democrats have agreed to a “framework” of options to pay for their huge, emerging social and environment bill, top Democrats said Thursday, but they offered no details and the significance was unclear.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California announced the development as Biden administration officials and Democratic congressional leaders negotiated behind the scenes on the mammoth package of spending and tax initiatives.
Democratic leaders and President Joe Biden have wanted the measure to total some $3.5 trillion over 10 years.
But the party has been divided over the final size and many of the details, and there has been no public word that agreements have been reached on any of those crucial questions. Republicans are solidly opposed to the package, and Democrats will be able to push it through Congress only if they limit their defections to three House members and none in the Senate.
Police: 1 dead, 12 wounded in store shooting; shooter dead
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A shooting at a Tennessee grocery store left one person dead and 12 others injured Thursday afternoon, and the shooter was subsequently found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the store in an upscale suburb of Memphis, authorities said.
Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the shooting broke out at a Kroger store in his suburban community about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Memphis. He said 13 people in all were shot and the 12 of them were taken to hospitals, some with very serious injuries.
He said a police SWAT team and other officers went aisle to aisle in the store to find people who sought cover or were in hiding, removing them to safety. He said the shooter was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“We found people hiding in freezers, in locked offices. They were doing what they had been trained to do: run, hide, fight,” the chief said without elaborating.
The identities of the shooter and the victims were not immediately released.
Lane said it was a sad day for his department as he spoke at a news conference after the shooting near the scene.
“I’ve been involved in this for 34 years and I’ve never seen anything like it,” he told reporters.
