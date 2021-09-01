FILE - In this June 27, 2020, file photo, Sheneen McClain speaks during a rally and march over the death of her 23-year-old son, Elijah McClain, outside the police department in Aurora, Colo. Colorado’s attorney general said Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 that a grand jury indicted three officers and two paramedics in the death of Elijah McClain, a Black man who was put in a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative two years ago in suburban Denver.