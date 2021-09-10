US: Afghan evacuee flights halted from two key bases
The U.S. has halted all U.S.-bound flights of Afghan evacuees from two main bases overseas for unspecified “health safety concerns,” a move U.S. officials warn will have a severe impact on the evacuation operation, according to a U.S. government document seen Friday by The Associated Press.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection made the decision on the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to halt the flights from U.S. bases in Germany and Qatar, according to the document.
It was the latest problem in the Biden administration's rushed and often violence-plagued evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghans and Americans and other foreigners from Afghanistan, which peaked with a more than two-week military airlift out of the Kabul airport. That shut down Aug. 30, when American troops withdrew. Thousands of Afghan evacuees remain in third-country transit sites, before being moved to the United States or other countries.
Judge to hold hearing on releasing woman in Slender Man case
MADISON, Wis. — A judge was set to review a release plan Friday for a woman who has spent almost four years in a mental health facility after she admitted to taking part in the 2014 stabbing of a Wisconsin classmate to please the horror character Slender Man.
Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren ruled in July that 19-year-old Anissa Weier no longer poses a threat and ordered state officials to draw up a conditional release plan for her.
Court records show the plan was finished Aug. 30, prompting Bohren to schedule a hearing Friday. Court officials said the plan is sealed.
Weier and her friend, Morgan Geyser, lured classmate Payton Leutner into the woods at a Waukesha park following a sleepover in May 2014. Geyser attacked Leutner, stabbing her multiple times as Weier urged her on. All three girls were 12 years old at the time.
Queen's London representative says royals back BLM movement
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family back the Black Lives Matter movement, one of her senior representatives said in a television interview to be broadcast Friday.
Philanthropist Kenneth Olisa, the first Black Lord Lieutenant of Greater London, told Channel 4 News that he had discussed the issue with members of the royal family since George Floyd died in police custody in the United States last year, sparking global protests over racial injustice.
Asked if they supported the movement, the philanthropist and businessman who is the monarch's personal representative in Greater London said: “The answer is easily yes.”
“I have discussed with the Royal Household this whole issue of race, particularly in the last 12 months since the George Floyd incident,’’ he said in excerpts from the interview released before the broadcast. “It’s a hot conversation topic. The question is what more can we do to bind society to remove these barriers. They (the royals) care passionately about making this one nation bound by the same values.”
The comments come as Buckingham Palace struggles to combat suggestions of racism raised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, also known as Prince Harry and Meghan, during a March interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Meghan, who is biracial, said an unidentified member of the royal family had raised “concerns” about the color of her baby’s skin before she gave birth to her first child. The couple also alleged that Meghan was the victim of callous treatment during her time as a working royal.
Biden calls Xi as US-China relationship grows more fraught
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden spoke with China's Xi Jinping on Thursday amid growing frustration on the American side that high-level engagement between the two leaders' top advisers has been largely unfruitful in the early going of the Biden presidency.
Biden initiated the call with Xi, the second between the two leaders since Biden took office. It comes at a moment when there is no shortage of thorny issues between the two nations, including cybersecurity breaches originating from China, Beijing's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and what the White House has labeled as “coercive and unfair” trade practices by the Chinese.
Yet Biden's aim with the 90-minute call was less focused on any of those hot-button issues and instead centered on discussing the way ahead for the U.S.-China relationship after it got off to a decidedly rocky start in his tenure.
