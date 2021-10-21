MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Malachi Mark Raber, infant son of Gary Lynn and Norma A. (Troyer) Raber, of Middlebury, was born at 8:09 a.m. and passed away at 3:45 p.m., Monday, Oct. 18, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He had lived for seven hours and 36 minutes. Surviving in addition…