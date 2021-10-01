Biden at Capitol as Democrats scale back $3.5T plan
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden traveled to Capitol Hill Friday to meet with lawmakers on their home ground as Democrats strained to rescue a scaled-back version of his $3.5 trillion government overhaul and salvage a related public works bill after days of frantic negotiations resulted in no deal.
Biden was greeted by party leaders and headed straight into a private meeting with House Democrats. The White House said he also would be visiting other cities next week to make his case that his historic measures would help the American people.
“We’ve made some progress,” said press secretary Jen Psaki. “Compromise requires everybody giving a little. That’s the stage we’re in.”
However, action had ground to a halt in Congress despite Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s insistence there would be a “vote today” on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that is popular but has become snared in the debate over Biden’s broader measure. Voting on Friday appeared increasingly unlikely, throwing the president’s big domestic agenda into doubt as negotiations dragged.
Biden administration urges judge to block Texas abortion law
AUSTIN, Texas — The Biden administration on Friday urged a federal judge to block the nation’s most restrictive abortion law, which has banned most abortions in Texas since early September and sent women racing to get care beyond the borders of the second-most populous state.
U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, did not say when he would rule following a nearly three-hour hearing in Austin. At least one Texas abortion provider said it stood ready to resume offering services at its three clinics if the law known as Senate Bill 8 is temporarily shelved.
“Every day that S.B. 8 is in effect, we turn away patients in droves,” Amy Hagstrom Miller, president of Whole Woman’s Health, told the court in a filing.
So far, abortion providers trying to block the Texas law have been rejected at every turn. That makes a lawsuit filed by the Biden administration their best chance yet to deliver the first legal blow to the GOP-engineered law. It has withstood an early wave of challenges, including one reviewed by the U.S. Supreme Court, which allowed the law to remain in force.
California pushes 1st US vaccine mandate for schoolchildren
SAN FRANCISCO — California will enact the nation’s first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday, aiming to have all students in seventh through 12th grades vaccinated by next fall once the shots gain final federal approval for everyone 12 and over.
The Democratic governor said he expects the U.S. government to give that final sign-off sometime next year, bumping up from the emergency authorization given now for those 12 to 15.
He said the state will require students in kindergarten through sixth grades to get the vaccine once final federal approval comes for children 5 to 11.
“We have to do more,” Newsom said during a news conference at a San Francisco middle school after visiting with some seventh-graders. “We want to end this pandemic. We are all exhausted by it.”
Georgia’s ex-president arrested after returning home
TBILISI, Georgia — Former President Mikheil Saakashvili was arrested after returning to Georgia, the government said Friday, a move that came as the ex-leader sought to mobilize supporters ahead of national municipal elections seen as critical to the country’s political makeup.
The announcement by Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili came hours after Saakashvili, who was convicted in absentia on abuse of power charges and has lived in Ukraine in recent years, posted on Facebook that he was back in the country.
Details of the arrest were not immediately clear, but Georgian TV on Friday evening broadcast video of Saakashvili in handcuffs, with a wide smile on his face, being taken into custody by police.
In earlier Facebook video, Saakashvili said he was in Batumi, the Black Sea port and resort that is Georgia’s second-largest city. Georgian officials earlier in the day had denied he was in the country.
In the posts, Saakashvili said Saturday’s elections were “crucial” for Georgia and had called for a rally in Tbilisi on Sunday, promising to join it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.