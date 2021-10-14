People gather around flowers and candles after a man killed several people on Wednesday afternoon, in Kongsberg, Norway, Thursday. The bow-and-arrow rampage by a man who killed five people in a small town near Norway’s capital appeared to be a terrorist act, authorities said Thursday, a bizarre and shocking attack in a Scandinavian country where violent crime is rare. Police identified the attacker as Espen Andersen Braathen, a 37-year-old Danish citizen, who was arrested on the street Wednesday night.