WAKARUSA [mdash] Jeannette Samolczyk, 89, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, in Miller's Merry Manor. Jeannette was born Jan. 10, 1932, in South Bend to the late Marion and Clementine (Krol) Gorski. On May 10, 1952, in Christ the King Catholic Church Jeannette married the love of her life, Jess…