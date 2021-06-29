Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old rape claim
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday signed an arrest warrant charging a former Gettysburg College student with sexual assault, nearly eight years after a freshman went to police over a dorm room encounter and a year after she received an online message that said, “So I raped you.”
Police say they are looking for 28-year-old Ian Cleary of Saratoga, California, but had not yet located him. The affidavit filed along with the warrant says police got a search warrant for Cleary’s Facebook account to link him to the message through a matching cell phone number.
The affidavit accuses Cleary, then a junior and a goalie on the ice hockey team, of stalking Shannon Keeler at a fraternity party in December 2013.
He then followed her home to her dorm, snuck into her room and sexually assaulted her, the warrant said. As he apologized and fled, Keeler texted friends on campus “OMG please Help me,” according to the warrant.Keeler had discussed the experience — and her long push for charges — in a recent story by The Associated Press that detailed the frequent reluctance among prosecutors to file charges in campus rape cases. Keeler went to police hours after the encounter and had a rape kit done at a local hospital, only to graduate three years later without an arrest. Authorities at the time told her it was difficult to prosecute cases when the victim had been drinking, she said. The rape kit was later lost.
GOP donor funds South Dakota National Guard troops in Texas
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday she will use a donation from a Republican donor to fund a deployment of up to 50 South Dakota National Guard troops to the U.S. border with Mexico.
Noem joined a growing list of Republican governors promising to send law enforcement officers to Texas as the GOP ramps up a political fight with President Joe Biden over border security.
The issue has drawn a host of prominent GOP figures: Former President Donald Trump was expected to travel to the border this week and Republican governors from Arkansas, Florida, Nebraska and Iowa have all committed to sending law enforcement officers for border security.
Noem’s spokesman Ian Fury said the governor decided to fund the deployment with a private donation “to help alleviate the cost to South Dakota taxpayers,” but declined to provide estimates on the cost of the deployment, citing “security reasons.”
Rolling blackouts in parts of US Northwest amid heat wave
SPOKANE, Wash. — The unprecedented Northwest U.S. heat wave that slammed Seattle and Portland, Oregon, moved inland Tuesday — prompting a electrical utility in Spokane, Washington, to warn that people will face more rolling blackouts amid heavy power demand.
The intense weather that gave Seattle and Portland consecutive days of record high temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit was expected to ease in those cities. But inland Spokane was likely to surpass Monday’s high temperature — a record-tying 105 F.
About 8,200 utility customers in parts of Spokane lost power on Monday and Avista Utilities warned that there will be more rolling blackouts on Tuesday afternoon in the city of about 220,000 people, with the high temperature predicted at 110 F, which would be an all-time record.
Tigray fighters in Ethiopia reject cease-fire as ‘sick joke’
NAIROBI, Kenya — The fighters now retaking parts of Ethiopia’s Tigray region will pursue soldiers from neighboring Eritrea back into their country and chase Ethiopian forces to Addis Ababa ”if that’s what it takes” to weaken their military powers, their spokesman said Tuesday, as a conflict that has killed thousands of civilians looked certain to continue.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Getachew Reda said that “we’ll stop at nothing to liberate every square inch” of the Tigray region of 6 million people, nearly eight months after fighting erupted between the Tigray forces and Ethiopian soldiers backed by Eritrea.
He rejected the unilateral cease-fire Ethiopia’s government declared Monday as a “sick joke” and accused Ethiopia of long denying humanitarian aid to the Tigrayans it now “pretends to care about.” Ethiopia declared the unilateral cease-fire as its soldiers and hand-picked regional interim administration fled the Tigray regional capital following some of the fiercest fighting of the war.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.