Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.