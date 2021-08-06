Wildfire explodes to third-largest in California history
GREENVILLE, Calif. — A Northern California wildfire that is now the third-largest in state history had burned for weeks, mostly in remote wildland areas with few people, before it roared through the little mountain community of Greenville, driven by shifting winds and bone-dry vegetation.
Eva Gorman has called the town home for 17 years and said it was love at first sight when she and her husband bought the house where they raised their son.
“We walked up to the front of the house and said ‘Oh wow, this is it,” she said, a place where her grandmother’s dining room chairs and her aunt’s bed from Italy fit just right. “You know when you run across something that fits like an old shoe or glove?”
Now the town is in ashes after hot, dry, gusty weather drove the fire through the Gold Rush-era Sierra Nevada community of about 1,000. The blaze incinerated much of the downtown that included wooden buildings more than a century old.
Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban on mask mandates after lawmakers left the prohibition in place despite a rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law that Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed in April banning mask requirements by governmental entities. The ban was being challenged by two lawsuits, including one from an east Arkansas school district where more than 900 staff and students are quarantining because of a coronavirus outbreak.
Fox ruled against the measure on multiple grounds, including the argument that it discriminated between public and private schools.
Capitol rioters enter 1st guilty pleas to assaulting police
A New Jersey gym owner and a Washington state man on Friday became the first people charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly siege.
The pair of plea deals with federal prosecutors could be a benchmark for dozens of other cases in which Capitol rioters are charged with attacking police as part of an effort to halt the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory.
An attorney for Scott Kevin Fairlamb, a 44-year-old former mixed martial arts fighter who owned Fairlamb Fit gym in Pompton Lakes, New Jersey, said prosecutors are seeking a sentencing guideline range of about 3 1/2 to 4 1/4 years in prison. But the judge isn’t bound by that recommendation.
Later on Friday, the same judge in Washington, D.C., ordered Devlyn Thompson to be jailed in Seattle after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a dangerous weapon, a baton. Thompson, 28, of Puyallup, Washington, had been free since his participation in the Capitol riot.
The pleas come less than two weeks after a group of police officers testified at a congressional hearing about their harrowing confrontations with the mob of insurrectionists. Five officers who were at the Capitol that day have died, four of them by suicide. The Justice Department has said that rioters assaulted approximately 140 police officers on Jan. 6. About 80 of them were U.S. Capitol Police officers and about 60 were from the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department.
Tigray forces vow ‘warm welcome’ in face of new offensive
NAIROBI, Kenya — Ethiopia’s spreading Tigray conflict faced a dangerous escalation Friday as an Amhara regional official said Amhara forces will launch an offensive on Saturday against Tigray forces who have entered the region and taken control of a town hosting a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
“This is the time for the Amhara people to crush the terrorist group,” Sema Tiruneh, the Amhara region’s head of peace and security, told the regional state-affiliated Amhara Media Corporation. “Everyone should come forward and defend themselves.”
In response, Tigray forces’ spokesman Getachew Reda told The Associated Press that “we’ll extend a warm welcome.” The spreading conflict threatens to destabilize Africa’s second most populous country, where thousands of people have already been killed in the nine-month war.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.