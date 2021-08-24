Crews scour debris for missing people after Tennessee floods
WAVERLY, Tenn. — Crews with chainsaws and heavy equipment cleared their way through trees densely matted with vegetation, garbage and debris from homes Tuesday as searchers scoured a normally shallow creek for more flooding victims in rural Tennessee.
Even cars and sheds were woven into the tangle of debris lining Trace Creek in Humphreys County, where the town of Waverly saw the most death and destruction from Saturday’s flooding that killed more than 20 people.
Humphreys County Chief Deputy Rob Edwards said excavators were moving the largest pieces of debris as search teams started from Waverly and moved slowly downstream. Fewer than 10 people remained unaccounted for Tuesday.
Taliban insist on airlift deadline amid new report of abuses
The Taliban warned Tuesday that the U.S. airlift from Afghanistan must end Aug. 31, ramping up pressure on an already chaotic evacuation as new reports of rights abuses fueled concern about the fate of thousands of people still trying to flee the country.
A senior U.S. official said President Joe Biden is also committed to the deadline, though European leaders had pressed for more time. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Group of Seven nations will not recognize a Taliban government unless the group guarantees people can leave the country if they wish, both before and after the August deadline.
The announcements set the stage for an endgame a day after the CIA director met with a top Taliban leader in Kabul. The extraordinary meeting reflected the gravity of the crisis and America’s need to coordinate with the Taliban as it struggles to end a two-decade war against them.
‘No blindsiding,’ Hochul vows as she takes helm in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. — On her first day at the helm, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she will mandate masks in schools.
The Democrat also said Tuesday afternoon that she wants all school staff to be vaccinated or tested weekly for the coronavirus. She said she consulted multiple stakeholders, from parents to teachers, to figure out how to safely get students back into school and protect the environment so they could learn.
She said accomplishing this goal requires buy-in from all levels of government. The state is launching a back-to-school testing program and she plans to announce additional school-related policies later this week.
Possible Havana syndrome case delays Harris trip
HANOI — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed several hours Tuesday by an investigation into two possible cases of the so-called Havana Syndrome in Hanoi, administration officials said.
The investigation was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris to make her scheduled stop in Vietnam, which is part of her trip across Asia meant to reassure allies about American foreign policy amid the tumultuous evacuation of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. The Havana Syndrome is the name for a rash of mysterious health incidents first reported by American diplomats and other government employees in the Cuba capital beginning in 2016.
There have been two separate cases of unexplained health incidents reported by U.S. personnel in Vietnam within the past week, the officials said. It was not immediately clear who was impacted by the syndrome, though officials said it was not someone who worked for the vice president or the White House, according to the officials, who were not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation.
The U.S. Embassy in Hanoi issued a statement saying the delay was because Harris’ office learned about a report of a “recent possible anomalous health incident” in the Vietnamese capital. The embassy provided no details, but said Harris’ office decided to travel to Hanoi “after careful assessment.”
