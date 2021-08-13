NY Legislature won’t try to impeach Cuomo after he quits
ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York state Assembly will suspend its investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo once he steps down after its leaders concluded they didn’t have the authority to impeach him once he leaves office, the chamber’s top Democrat said Friday.
Cuomo announced Tuesday that he planned to resign over sexual harassment allegations as it became clear he was almost certain to be impeached by the Legislature. He said his resignation was effective in 14 days, at which point he will be replaced by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Some lawmakers had urged the Assembly to press on with an impeachment proceeding, perhaps to bar Cuomo from holding state office in the future if he attempted a political comeback.
Yet Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement that lawyers had advised the Legislature’s judiciary committee that doing so would be unconstitutional.
Pelosi faces new threat from moderate Democrats over budget
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi faced a fresh hurdle Friday to passing President Joe Biden’s multi-trillion dollar domestic policy aspirations, as nine moderate Democrats threatened to derail a budget blueprint crucial to opening the door to much of that spending.
In a letter to Pelosi, D-Calif., the nine said they “will not consider voting” for a budget resolution mapping Democrats’ ambitious fiscal plans until the House approves a separate, Senate-passed package of road, broadband and other infrastructure projects and sends it to Biden.
“We simply can’t afford months of unnecessary delays and risk squandering this once-in-a-century, bipartisan infrastructure package,” the centrists wrote.
That’s the opposite of Pelosi’s current strategy as party leaders plot how to steer Biden’s agenda through a Congress the party runs by paper-thin margins. She’s repeatedly said her chamber won’t vote on the bipartisan, $1 trillion infrastructure measure that moderates covet until the Senate sends the House a companion, $3.5 trillion bundle of social safety net and environmental initiatives favored by progressives.
Progressives have applied their own pressure, saying many would vote against the infrastructure measure until the Senate approves the $3.5 trillion social and environment bill. That larger measure is unlikely to be ready until autumn.
DC military base briefly locked down amid report of gunman
WASHINGTON — A military base in the nation’s capital was locked down for about an hour and a half Friday, after an armed man ran onto the grounds during a local police investigation of gunshots on the streets surrounding the base.
Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page saying the person was spotted on the south side of the base. The naval support facility at the north end of the base is used by Marine Helicopter Squadron One, the fleet of green helicopters that carry the president and vice president.
The individual was detained and will be transferred to the Metropolitan Police Department, base officials said. The lockdown was lifted around 3 p.m. and cars slowly started moving on and off the base. No injuries were immediately reported. Officials at one point said they were looking for two people, but a later report said only one person was at large.
The 905-acre base in southeast Washington houses Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard units, along with the Washington field office of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the headquarters of the Defense Intelligence Agency.
Heat wave edges higher in southern Europe, fuels wildfires
ROME — Intense heat baking Italy pushed northward towards the popular tourist destination of Florence Friday while wildfires charred the country’s south, and Spain appeared headed for an all-time record high temperature as a heat wave kept southern Europe in a fiery hold.
Italy saw temperatures in places upwards of 40 C (104 F), and Rome broiled. By late afternoon Friday, the heat in Florence reached 39 C (102 F). That city and Bologna also were issued alerts for Saturday by the health ministry.
Giancarlo Penza, of the Rome-based Catholic charity Sant’Egidio Community, reminded viewers of state TV that the most vulnerable in such weather are elderly people living alone and the homeless.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.